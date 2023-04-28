WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%.

WestRock has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. WestRock has a payout ratio of 36.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect WestRock to earn $2.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.2%.

Shares of NYSE WRK traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.96. The company had a trading volume of 159,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231,006. WestRock has a twelve month low of $26.84 and a twelve month high of $54.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.22 and its 200-day moving average is $33.57.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 3.6% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in WestRock by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 21,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in WestRock by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in WestRock by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup raised shares of WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.57.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

