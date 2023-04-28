WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%.
WestRock has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. WestRock has a payout ratio of 36.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect WestRock to earn $2.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.2%.
WestRock Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of NYSE WRK traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.96. The company had a trading volume of 159,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231,006. WestRock has a twelve month low of $26.84 and a twelve month high of $54.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.22 and its 200-day moving average is $33.57.
Institutional Trading of WestRock
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 3.6% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in WestRock by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 21,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in WestRock by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in WestRock by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup raised shares of WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.57.
WestRock Company Profile
WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.
