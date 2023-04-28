Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:WHG)

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the asset manager on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.

Westwood Holdings Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 40.7% per year over the last three years.

Westwood Holdings Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WHG opened at $12.27 on Friday. Westwood Holdings Group has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $16.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group ( NYSE:WHG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The asset manager reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a negative net margin of 5.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $20.46 million during the quarter.

In other Westwood Holdings Group news, insider Matthew Lockridge sold 6,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $78,542.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,087.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Westwood Holdings Group news, insider Leah Bennett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $25,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,674.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Lockridge sold 6,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $78,542.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,087.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,713 shares of company stock worth $146,072 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Westwood Holdings Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WHG. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 82,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 80,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 5,306 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 323.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 2,187.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 58.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

Featured Stories

