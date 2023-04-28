Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Short Interest Up 1,166.7% in April

Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 1,166.7% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Wienerberger Price Performance

Shares of WBRBY stock opened at $5.95 on Friday. Wienerberger has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $6.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Wienerberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Wienerberger Company Profile

Wienerberger AG engages in the provision of building materials solutions. It offers bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems. It operates through the following segments: Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America. The Wienerberger Building Solutions segment includes ceramic solutions for the building envelope and paver activities.

