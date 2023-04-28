Wincanton (LON:WIN) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $299.02

Shares of Wincanton plc (LON:WIN – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 299.02 ($3.73) and traded as low as GBX 208.13 ($2.60). Wincanton shares last traded at GBX 213.50 ($2.67), with a volume of 71,299 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £267.76 million, a P/E ratio of 541.79 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 233.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 298.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.76, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced and integrated supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers business critical services, including storage, handling and distribution, eFulfilment, retailer, home delivery, fleet and transport management, and network optimization.

