WINkLink (WIN) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

WINkLink (WIN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 28th. WINkLink has a total market capitalization of $82.31 million and $5.90 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WINkLink token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, WINkLink has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINkLink Token Profile

WINkLink’s genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 tokens. The Reddit community for WINkLink is https://reddit.com/r/win_wink. The official website for WINkLink is winklink.org. The official message board for WINkLink is winklink-oracle.medium.com. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @winklink_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WINkLink Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WINkLink (WIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. WINkLink has a current supply of 993,701,859,243.4863 with 961,737,300,000 in circulation. The last known price of WINkLink is 0.00008572 USD and is down -0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $6,117,088.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://winklink.org/.”

According to CryptoCompare, "WINkLink (WIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. WINkLink has a current supply of 993,701,859,243.4863 with 961,737,300,000 in circulation. The last known price of WINkLink is 0.00008572 USD and is down -0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $6,117,088.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://winklink.org/."

