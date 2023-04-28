Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) PT Lowered to $80.00 at Truist Financial

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $87.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Friday, April 21st. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $94.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $94.73.

WTFC stock opened at $68.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.83. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $57.48 and a 52 week high of $97.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.17.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $565.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.68 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.84%. Wintrust Financial’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. acquired 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.31 per share, for a total transaction of $520,501.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,252.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,928,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,466,000 after buying an additional 109,995 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,726,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,358,000 after buying an additional 217,232 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,482,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,810,000 after buying an additional 84,775 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,355,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,130,000 after buying an additional 239,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,838,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,418,000 after purchasing an additional 69,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

