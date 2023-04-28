WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund (BATS:WDNA) Shares Down 0.6%

WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund (BATS:WDNA – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.76 and last traded at $16.76. Approximately 21 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $16.86.

WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.58.

Get WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund (BATS:WDNA – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,679 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund (WDNA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree BioRevolution index. The fund tracks a modified equally-weighted index of companies in developed markets that focus on the advancements in genetics and biotechnology. WDNA was launched on Jun 3, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.