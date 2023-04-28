WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) Shares Gap Up to $6.16

WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.16, but opened at $6.54. WisdomTree shares last traded at $6.24, with a volume of 276,609 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of WisdomTree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of WisdomTree from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

WisdomTree Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.00. The firm has a market cap of $925.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.40.

WisdomTree Dividend Announcement

WisdomTree ( NYSE:WT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. WisdomTree had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $73.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers. The company was founded by Jonathan Laurence Steinberg on September 19, 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

