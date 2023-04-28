Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Upgraded to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WIZZ. Barclays set a GBX 2,450 ($30.60) price target on Wizz Air in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($44.96) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 3,150 ($39.34) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,516.43 ($43.92).

WIZZ opened at GBX 2,919 ($36.46) on Monday. Wizz Air has a one year low of GBX 1,320 ($16.49) and a one year high of GBX 3,314 ($41.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,502.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of £3.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -386.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,745.58 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,408.12.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

