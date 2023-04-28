WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) is Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 303,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the period. WNS comprises 3.3% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.63% of WNS worth $24,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WNS. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in WNS by 307.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in WNS by 14.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in WNS by 31.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in WNS during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in WNS during the third quarter valued at $215,000. 97.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on WNS. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of WNS from $97.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WNS in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of WNS in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of WNS from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.56.

WNS Trading Up 0.2 %

WNS Profile

WNS stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.47. The company had a trading volume of 41,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,411. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.18. WNS has a 52-week low of $67.07 and a 52-week high of $94.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

Further Reading

