Wolf Group Capital Advisors Sells 36,524 Shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors reduced its stake in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) by 86.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,524 shares during the quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Employers were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Employers by 6.4% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Employers during the third quarter valued at about $462,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Employers by 15.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Employers by 8.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 60,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Employers by 31.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EIG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Employers in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Employers from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Employers in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Employers stock opened at $40.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.38. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.58 and a twelve month high of $46.73.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $206.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.81 million. Employers had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.43%.

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers, Cerity, and Corporate and Others. The Employers segment includes traditional business offered under the EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment operates under the Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

