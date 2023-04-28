World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 0.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share.

World Fuel Services Stock Performance

World Fuel Services stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.65. 318,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,398. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. World Fuel Services has a 12-month low of $19.29 and a 12-month high of $30.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.89 and its 200-day moving average is $26.90.

World Fuel Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is 30.94%.

Institutional Trading of World Fuel Services

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in World Fuel Services by 1,982.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 1,515.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of World Fuel Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on INT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of World Fuel Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of World Fuel Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

