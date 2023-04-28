World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Shares Gap Down to $24.10

World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.10, but opened at $22.46. World Fuel Services shares last traded at $23.82, with a volume of 43,448 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of World Fuel Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of World Fuel Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

World Fuel Services Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.27.

World Fuel Services Announces Dividend

World Fuel Services ( NYSE:INT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 6.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Analysts expect that World Fuel Services Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 36,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 18.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

Further Reading

