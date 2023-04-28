WPP (LON:WPP) PT Raised to GBX 1,260

WPP (LON:WPP – Get Rating) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,240 ($15.49) to GBX 1,260 ($15.74) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 37.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,200 ($14.99) to GBX 1,250 ($15.61) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WPP to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 920 ($11.49) to GBX 1,158 ($14.46) in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,153.67 ($14.41).

WPP Stock Performance

WPP traded up GBX 2.97 ($0.04) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 919.17 ($11.48). 2,787,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,113,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,506.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 968.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 897.49. WPP has a 1 year low of GBX 713 ($8.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,082 ($13.51).

Insiders Place Their Bets

About WPP

In other news, insider Mark Read sold 154,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 933 ($11.65), for a total transaction of £1,443,957.45 ($1,803,368.86). Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Further Reading

