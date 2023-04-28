Wrapped BNB Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $180.11 Million (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 28th. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be purchased for $323.13 or 0.01104777 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $921.21 million and approximately $180.11 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB was first traded on September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 2,850,904 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

