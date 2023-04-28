XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Sells $736,900.00 in Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.69, for a total transaction of $736,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 533,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,333,363.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:XPEL opened at $73.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.72. XPEL, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.80 and a twelve month high of $87.01.
XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $78.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.06 million. XPEL had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 38.05%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of XPEL in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of XPEL from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.
XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.
