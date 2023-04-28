yearn.finance (YFI) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $12.91 Million

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 28th. One yearn.finance token can currently be purchased for about $8,256.12 or 0.28098306 BTC on exchanges. yearn.finance has a total market capitalization of $272.18 million and approximately $12.91 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About yearn.finance

yearn.finance’s launch date was July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,648 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,967 tokens. The official website for yearn.finance is yearn.finance. The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @iearnfinance.

yearn.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn.finance (YFI) is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje that automates yield farming by finding and investing in the highest-yielding opportunities in DeFi. It aims to maximize returns and reduce risks for users and allows YFI token holders to participate in governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yearn.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy yearn.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

