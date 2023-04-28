Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on YUMC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Yum China from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. OTR Global raised Yum China from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Yum China from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Yum China Stock Up 1.1 %

YUMC stock opened at $60.58 on Monday. Yum China has a 52 week low of $36.05 and a 52 week high of $64.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a PE ratio of 57.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.56 and a 200 day moving average of $56.76.

Yum China Increases Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). Yum China had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yum China will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 49.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $745,356.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,243,348.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $663,834.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,302,616. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $745,356.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,243,348.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yum China

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Yum China by 788.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,628,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,029,000 after buying an additional 14,757,971 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,441,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,104,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,325,000. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in Yum China during the third quarter worth $86,278,000. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Further Reading

