Zcash (ZEC) Price Up 3.4% Over Last Week

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 28th. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for approximately $37.63 or 0.00128569 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Zcash has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. Zcash has a total market cap of $614.38 million and $17.59 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00049328 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00033616 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000952 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Zcash Profile

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

