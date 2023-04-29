11,826 Shares in T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TGRW) Acquired by Compass Financial Group INC SD

Compass Financial Group INC SD purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TGRW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 23,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TGRW opened at $24.58 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $19.85 and a 52 week high of $26.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.01 million, a P/E ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.20.

The T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF (TGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 38.68m in AUM and 79 holdings. TGRW is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with growth characteristics TGRW was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

