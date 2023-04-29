1,762 Shares in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Bought by Holistic Financial Partners

Holistic Financial Partners bought a new position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,762 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,935,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,082,942,000 after acquiring an additional 99,264 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,954,526 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,319,301,000 after acquiring an additional 40,740 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,775,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $416,738,000 after acquiring an additional 141,137 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,762,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $415,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,879,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $317,388,000 after acquiring an additional 30,194 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $117.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.92.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

NYSE TEL traded up $0.98 on Friday, reaching $122.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,313,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $104.76 and a 1-year high of $138.24. The company has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.32.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.73%.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

