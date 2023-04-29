17,800 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Acquired by Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC

Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,800 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,838,000 after buying an additional 168,475 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on UBER. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Uber Technologies to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.55.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $31.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.98 and a 200-day moving average of $29.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $62.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.20. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $37.58.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.18% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,327,968. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.