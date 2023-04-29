17,922 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Bought by Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC

Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,773,000. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for 3.2% of Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 390.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $227.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.50 and its 200-day moving average is $217.74. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $192.01 and a 12-month high of $238.76. The stock has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.