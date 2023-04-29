1,852 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Acquired by Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC

Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,852 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,638,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,996,888 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $285,855,000 after acquiring an additional 215,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,628,198 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $384,085,000 after acquiring an additional 499,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $277.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $685.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.48, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $281.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $255.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total transaction of $1,728,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,816,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total transaction of $1,728,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,816,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,500 shares of company stock worth $9,203,890 over the last three months. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.79.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Articles

