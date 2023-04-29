186,200 Shares in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Bought by Valliance Asset Management Ltd

Valliance Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 186,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,451,000. JD.com accounts for approximately 14.8% of Valliance Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in JD.com by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter worth about $70,753,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 341.0% during the fourth quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 131,157 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,402,000 after purchasing an additional 101,419 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. 17.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.72. The stock had a trading volume of 8,911,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,691,142. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.34. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.17 and a 1-year high of $68.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. JD.com’s payout ratio is currently 67.42%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JD shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $74.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Loop Capital cut shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, BOCOM International lowered shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

