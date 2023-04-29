18,690 Shares in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Purchased by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.08% of Primis Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FRST. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,584,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,484,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,016,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,215,000 after purchasing an additional 112,657 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC raised its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 309.9% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 134,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 101,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 337.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 65,278 shares in the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primis Financial

In other Primis Financial news, CFO Matthew Alan Switzer bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.02 per share, with a total value of $100,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Primis Financial news, CFO Matthew Alan Switzer bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.02 per share, with a total value of $100,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Kabbash acquired 2,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.56 per share, for a total transaction of $25,434.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,144.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 26,124 shares of company stock valued at $286,338 in the last 90 days. 11.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Primis Financial Stock Down 1.8 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Primis Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens assumed coverage on Primis Financial in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of FRST stock opened at $8.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. Primis Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $14.41. The company has a market capitalization of $218.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.76.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $40.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.94 million. Primis Financial had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 4.52%. As a group, research analysts predict that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Primis Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.34%.

About Primis Financial

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

