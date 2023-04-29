26,209 Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Bought by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,955,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 70.1% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ISRG stock opened at $301.22 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.07 and a twelve month high of $304.84. The firm has a market cap of $105.55 billion, a PE ratio of 82.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $253.14 and a 200 day moving average of $251.91.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 33,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total transaction of $8,166,286.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,096,653.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 116 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total value of $27,929.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,435.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 33,249 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total value of $8,166,286.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,096,653.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,467 shares of company stock valued at $35,801,465 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ISRG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.40.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

