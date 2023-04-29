29,362 Shares in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Purchased by B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 29,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1,966.9% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 750,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 714,047 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 85.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFAU opened at $29.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $24.62 and a 1-year high of $30.27.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

