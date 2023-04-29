3,328 Shares in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Acquired by Samson Rock Capital LLP

Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000. Hyatt Hotels comprises about 0.3% of Samson Rock Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in H. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 3.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 4.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 136.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.57.

Insider Activity at Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Stock Up 2.6 %

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 12,119 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total value of $1,321,940.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,918.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 12,119 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total value of $1,321,940.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,918.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Joan Bottarini sold 2,500 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total value of $305,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,368.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 77,357 shares of company stock worth $8,726,994 in the last three months. 21.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:H opened at $114.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.29 and a 200 day moving average of $102.89. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1-year low of $70.12 and a 1-year high of $125.07. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $2.23. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.78) EPS. Hyatt Hotels’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

(Get Rating)

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.