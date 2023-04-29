35,450 Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Bought by FourThought Financial Partners LLC

FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,246,000. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 2.5% of FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 502,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $244,326,000 after purchasing an additional 29,484 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,384,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 175,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,598,000 after purchasing an additional 18,268 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 506 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,331.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.79.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $464.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,040,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,340. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $373.67 and a 1 year high of $508.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $479.37 and a 200-day moving average of $472.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

