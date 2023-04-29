37,123 Shares in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Acquired by FourThought Financial Partners LLC

FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 37,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,190,000. Chubb comprises about 1.2% of FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 142.3% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Chubb
In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Chubb Stock Performance
CB stock traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $201.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,035,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,578. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.90. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $173.78 and a fifty-two week high of $231.37.
Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 17.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Chubb Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.65%.
Chubb Profile
Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chubb (CB)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.