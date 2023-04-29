37,123 Shares in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Acquired by FourThought Financial Partners LLC

FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 37,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,190,000. Chubb comprises about 1.2% of FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 142.3% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chubb Stock Performance

Several brokerages have commented on CB. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.54.

CB stock traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $201.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,035,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,578. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.90. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $173.78 and a fifty-two week high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 17.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.65%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

