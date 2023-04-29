4,533 Shares in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Bought by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4,920.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 4,487,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398,110 shares during the period. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,382,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,794,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 199.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,505,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,583 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 178.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,547,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $127,371,000 after buying an additional 2,271,485 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLB stock opened at $49.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.53 and a 200-day moving average of $51.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.76.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 37.17%.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $895,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,674.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $1,082,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,483,661.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $895,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,500 shares of company stock worth $2,567,403 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on SLB. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.53.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

