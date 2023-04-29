45,631 Shares in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) Purchased by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 45,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,000. NewSquare Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Triton International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRTN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Triton International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 298,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,924,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Triton International in the 4th quarter valued at $16,265,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Triton International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 168,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Triton International by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 132,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rye Brook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Triton International by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 70,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Triton International in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Triton International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Triton International stock opened at $82.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.35. Triton International Limited has a 52-week low of $48.64 and a 52-week high of $83.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.46.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $416.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.44 million. Triton International had a net margin of 44.47% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Triton International Limited will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Triton International’s payout ratio is 25.07%.

Triton International Ltd. engages in the provision of leasing of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

