51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Short Interest Update

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 60.9% from the March 31st total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

51Talk Online Education Group Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE:COE traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.75. 24,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,352. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.20. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $9.08.

A number of research firms recently commented on COE. TheStreet lowered shares of 51Talk Online Education Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 193.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 36,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 179.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.39% of the company’s stock.

51Talk Online Education Group engages in the operation of an online education platform in China. It operates under the China and Philippines geographical segments. Its online and mobile education platforms enable students across China to take live interactive english lessons with overseas foreign teachers on demand.

