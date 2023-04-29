51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Short Interest Update

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 60.9% from the March 31st total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
51Talk Online Education Group Trading Up 5.3 %
Shares of NYSE:COE traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.75. 24,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,352. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.20. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $9.08.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently commented on COE. TheStreet lowered shares of 51Talk Online Education Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On 51Talk Online Education Group
51Talk Online Education Group Company Profile
51Talk Online Education Group engages in the operation of an online education platform in China. It operates under the China and Philippines geographical segments. Its online and mobile education platforms enable students across China to take live interactive english lessons with overseas foreign teachers on demand.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 51Talk Online Education Group (COE)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for 51Talk Online Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51Talk Online Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.