5,541 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Acquired by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 10,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

VOOV stock opened at $149.28 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $123.18 and a 1-year high of $154.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.32.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

