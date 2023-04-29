7,025 Shares in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Purchased by Compass Financial Group INC SD

Compass Financial Group INC SD bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000. Vanguard Energy ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Compass Financial Group INC SD’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VDE. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 368.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 295.9% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $116.94 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $90.87 and a 12 month high of $132.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.67 and its 200-day moving average is $120.24.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

