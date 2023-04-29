8,595 Shares in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Acquired by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,595 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,836,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,106,749,000 after purchasing an additional 225,603 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in BHP Group by 119.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $798,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,545 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in BHP Group by 7.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,455,064 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $172,897,000 after purchasing an additional 229,913 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 5.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,881,736 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $94,162,000 after acquiring an additional 102,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 44.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,634,824 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $126,290,000 after acquiring an additional 500,117 shares in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $59.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.69. BHP Group Limited has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $72.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.86.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 8.7%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BHP shares. StockNews.com cut BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($33.72) to GBX 2,550 ($31.85) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($31.22) to GBX 2,510 ($31.35) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 3,000 ($37.47) to GBX 2,900 ($36.22) in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,211.50.

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

