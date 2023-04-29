861 Shares in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Bought by Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 861 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmp Inc. increased its position in The Cigna Group by 32,426.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,606,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,867 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in The Cigna Group by 16.5% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,997,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $554,330,000 after purchasing an additional 283,323 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in The Cigna Group by 328.5% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 363,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $100,868,000 after purchasing an additional 278,701 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 20.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,558,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $432,541,000 after acquiring an additional 269,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $862,423,000 after acquiring an additional 268,793 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 2,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $810,119.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,833.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 2,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $810,119.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,833.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,213,942.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,752 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,479. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
The Cigna Group Trading Up 1.2 %
NYSE CI opened at $253.29 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.11 and a 12 month high of $340.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $269.55 and a 200-day moving average of $298.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $75.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.62.
The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.
The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.01%.
The Cigna Group Company Profile
The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.
Featured Articles
