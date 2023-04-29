9,315 Shares in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Purchased by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICF. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Regimen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1,220.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

ICF stock opened at $55.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $88.40 and a 52-week high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Company Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.