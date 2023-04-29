A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.30-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.68 billion-$3.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.74 billion. A. O. Smith also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.30-3.50 EPS.

A. O. Smith Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:AOS traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,274,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,301. A. O. Smith has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $71.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.28.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $966.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that A. O. Smith will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Loop Capital downgraded A. O. Smith from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded A. O. Smith from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded A. O. Smith from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.00.

In related news, Director Michael M. Larsen purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.89 per share, for a total transaction of $267,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,425 shares in the company, valued at $764,218.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 12,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $826,768.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,141.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael M. Larsen acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.89 per share, with a total value of $267,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,218.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,883 shares of company stock worth $4,053,126 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1,248.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the North America and Rest of World segments. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and tanks.

