AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.72-11.12 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.97.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $151.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.84. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 147.43% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Argus downgraded AbbVie from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, SVB Securities upgraded AbbVie from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $162.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,738,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at $34,871,592.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,897 shares of company stock valued at $29,455,233. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbbVie

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Momentum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

