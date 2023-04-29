abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the March 31st total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

abrdn Global Income Fund Stock Performance

abrdn Global Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.07. 66,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,527. abrdn Global Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.11.

abrdn Global Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On abrdn Global Income Fund

abrdn Global Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abrdn Global Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

