abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the March 31st total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
abrdn Global Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.07. 66,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,527. abrdn Global Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.11.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th.
Abrdn Global Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.
