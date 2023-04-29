Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $704.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Acadia Healthcare updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.10-$3.40 EPS.

Acadia Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of ACHC opened at $72.29 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare has a twelve month low of $63.20 and a twelve month high of $89.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.26 and a 200 day moving average of $79.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on ACHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acadia Healthcare

About Acadia Healthcare

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACHC. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,941,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,832,000 after buying an additional 457,687 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $28,751,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 389.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 264,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,774,000 after buying an additional 210,491 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,792,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,490,000 after buying an additional 194,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,758,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,700,000 after buying an additional 131,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

