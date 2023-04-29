ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) to Issue $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.

ACCO Brands has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years. ACCO Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 22.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ACCO Brands to earn $1.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.1%.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

ACCO Brands Price Performance

ACCO traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $4.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 669,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,255. ACCO Brands has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $7.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.16 and its 200 day moving average is $5.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $499.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.62 million. ACCO Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.07% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACCO. BWS Financial downgraded ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barrington Research raised their target price on ACCO Brands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACCO Brands

In other ACCO Brands news, EVP Roxanne M. Bernstein bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ACCO Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACCO. Medina Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the fourth quarter worth $8,970,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,102,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,751,000 after purchasing an additional 916,973 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the fourth quarter worth $4,803,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 69.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,295,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,367,000 after buying an additional 531,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,461,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,169,000 after buying an additional 395,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.