Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $99.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.44 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 31.43% and a negative net margin of 126.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. Accolade updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.
Accolade Stock Down 15.8 %
Shares of ACCD stock traded down $2.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,666,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.88. Accolade has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $17.00.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ACCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Accolade from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Accolade to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James started coverage on Accolade in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Accolade from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Accolade in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.58.
About Accolade
Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.
