Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $99.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.44 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 31.43% and a negative net margin of 126.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. Accolade updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Accolade Stock Down 15.8 %

Shares of ACCD stock traded down $2.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,666,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.88. Accolade has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $17.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Accolade from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Accolade to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James started coverage on Accolade in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Accolade from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Accolade in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.58.

Institutional Trading of Accolade

About Accolade

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCD. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Accolade by 7.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Accolade by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Accolade by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accolade by 6.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 48,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Accolade by 6.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

