Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) Short Interest Update

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200,400 shares, an increase of 59.6% from the March 31st total of 125,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Acorda Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ACOR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.47. 36,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,057. Acorda Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Get Acorda Therapeutics alerts:

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 56.46% and a negative return on equity of 69.58%. The business had revenue of $31.47 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 868,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 20,948 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 661.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 270,588 shares during the last quarter. 25.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Acorda Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. Its products include Inbrija (levodopa inhalation powder), Ampyra (dalfampridine), Fampyra (fampridine), and Selincro (nalmefene). The firm’s also offers Research and Development Programs like ARCUS for acute migraine, Cimaglermin alfa, and rHIgM22.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.