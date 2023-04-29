Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) Short Interest Update

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200,400 shares, an increase of 59.6% from the March 31st total of 125,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Acorda Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of ACOR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.47. 36,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,057. Acorda Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.16.
Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 56.46% and a negative return on equity of 69.58%. The business had revenue of $31.47 million for the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
About Acorda Therapeutics
Acorda Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. Its products include Inbrija (levodopa inhalation powder), Ampyra (dalfampridine), Fampyra (fampridine), and Selincro (nalmefene). The firm’s also offers Research and Development Programs like ARCUS for acute migraine, Cimaglermin alfa, and rHIgM22.
