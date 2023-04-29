Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Short Interest Down 24.4% in April

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the March 31st total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Acorn Energy Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ACFN opened at $0.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.36. Acorn Energy has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $0.62.
Acorn Energy Company Profile
