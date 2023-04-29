Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Announces $0.16 Semi-Annual Dividend

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.163 per share on Wednesday, May 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th.
Adecoagro has a payout ratio of 38.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Adecoagro to earn $0.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.2%.
Adecoagro Stock Performance
Shares of Adecoagro stock opened at $8.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.08 and a 200-day moving average of $8.13. Adecoagro has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $11.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $915.29 million, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.99.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have issued reports on AGRO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adecoagro in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC cut shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Adecoagro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.55.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the third quarter valued at about $87,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Adecoagro by 263.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 10,027 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Adecoagro during the third quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Adecoagro during the second quarter worth about $227,000. 42.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Adecoagro
Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy, Land Transformation, and Corporate. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.
