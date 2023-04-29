Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Announces $0.16 Semi-Annual Dividend

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.163 per share on Wednesday, May 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th.

Adecoagro has a payout ratio of 38.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Adecoagro to earn $0.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.2%.

Shares of Adecoagro stock opened at $8.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.08 and a 200-day moving average of $8.13. Adecoagro has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $11.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $915.29 million, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.99.

Adecoagro ( NYSE:AGRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $371.62 million during the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 14.91%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adecoagro will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AGRO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adecoagro in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC cut shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Adecoagro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.55.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the third quarter valued at about $87,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Adecoagro by 263.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 10,027 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Adecoagro during the third quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Adecoagro during the second quarter worth about $227,000. 42.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy, Land Transformation, and Corporate. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

