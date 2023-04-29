Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Shares Sold by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,428,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371,405 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 1.50% of Adient worth $49,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADNT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Adient by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Adient by 19.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Adient by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Adient by 1.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Adient by 16.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adient stock opened at $36.94 on Friday. Adient plc has a 52-week low of $27.15 and a 52-week high of $47.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06). Adient had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Adient plc will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Adient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Adient from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Adient from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Adient from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.38.

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MI.

